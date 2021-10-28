CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Keep Victoria Beautiful to host second neighborhood cleanup

By Jennifer Flores
 6 days ago
Volunteers pile bulky debris along a fence for pickup Nov. 14, 2020, during the Southside neighborhood cleanup hosted by the City of Victoria.

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Environmental Services and Keep Victoria Beautiful are looking for volunteers for a cleanup in the Parkway neighborhood. The cleanup will take place on Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will meet at C3 Victory Church, located at 1604 Crestwood Drive. They will then split into teams and go door-to-door helping residents who need help moving heavy trash or tree limbs to their curbs for pickup.

You can sign up, either individually or as a group, at www.victoriatx.gov/kvb. Volunteers ages 12 and up are also welcome to join the cleanup. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Walk-up volunteers are also welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance to help with event planning.

Parkway residents, who need help moving items, are urged to contact Environmental Services at 361-485-3230. They can also email keepvictoriabeautiful@victoriatx.gov.

Refrigerators and other appliances containing Freon are eligible for pickup. Appliance Pro will remove Freon from collected application at no cost to residents or the City.

Hazardous materials, such as TVs, will not be accepted for pickup. You can schedule a no-cost pickup of household hazardous waste by contacting Waste Management at 1-800-449-7587.

Donuts, provided by The Salvation Army, and coffee will be provided at 8 a.m. Hotdogs and drinks will also be available at 10:30 a.m. at C3 Victoria Church for volunteers and residents.

City officials who will be present at the Keep Victoria Beautiful neighborhood cleanup to inform residents about City services include:

  • Representatives from the Victoria Police Department,
  • the Victoria Fire Department,
  • the Victoria Public Library,
  • Code Enforcement, and
  • Communications & Public Affairs

Victoria Public Library will provide children’s activities at C3 Victory Church. Fire department representatives will campaign no-cost smoke alarm installations to the neighborhood.

The City of Victoria provides residents with two no-cost bulk trash pickups per year. It also offers four no-cost limb pickups.

You can schedule a pickup and find out when limbs are being picked up in your area by visiting visit www.victoriatx.gov/environmental-services. You can also call 361-485-3230 for more information.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

