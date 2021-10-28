CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Stand Down for Veterans in St. Cloud on Thursday

By Jim Maurice
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Veterans from all over central Minnesota are invited to a Stand Down Thursday at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

You’ll Never Guess Where Minnesota’s “Best Winter Destination” Is

With winter approaching, the website 24/7 Tempo just released its list of best winter destinations in every state. In a state that prides itself in making the most of the winter season, it's hard to pick just one place in Minnesota as our best winter destination. From St. Paul's Winter Carnival to Duluth's Bentleyville, International Falls' Ice Box Days to Ely's Winter Festival, Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest to Sandstone's Ice Festival -- there's no shortage of events and activities for cold-weather enthusiasts. Nonetheless, the folks at 24/7 Tempo have undertaken the task of narrowing down Minnesota's ultimate winter destination...and it's one you likely didn't see coming!
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
1390 Granite City Sports

Warmer Weather On the Way

UNDATED -- The cooler temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday into mid-November favors warmer than normal temperatures. The normal high in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 47 degrees, the normal low is 29 degrees. Another cool day Tuesday with below normal temperatures. Expect a mostly...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Here it Comes: Minnesota’s Ten Favorite Things About Winter

Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving). Now, much of this is hard to remember when you're scraping your windshield or just slipped on the ice heading out the door, but winter in Minnesota is a state of mind. The more you find ways to get out and enjoy it -- the happier you will be.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Carolina Panthers
1390 Granite City Sports

Winter Parking Restrictions Return Monday

ST. CLOUD -- As we turn the calendar to November, it also marks the start of winter parking rules. Starting Monday, St. Cloud’s winter parking restrictions go into effect. It also marks the start of winter parking restrictions for the surrounding cities. Much of St. Cloud is covered by odd-even...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Web Gems Compete At World Series In Florida

This included teams from all over the county, pitchers are required to be 35 and position players 30. WEB GEMS 11 SOUTH FLORIDA EAGLES 10 (10 Innings) The Web Gems defeated the Eagles in extra inning battle, they out hit them 20-14. They put up five runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, two in the eighth and three in the tenth to come from behind. The Web Gems starting pitcher was Lefty Nate Winter, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Eric Meyer threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Craig Meyer threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.
FLORIDA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Pretentious Website Names Glencoe Minnesota’s “Ugliest City”

Talking bad about Minnesota is like talking bad about a sibling -- nobody can do it but you. I wasn't a perfect older brother as a kid (nor am I now, for that matter); I occasionally broke my sisters' toys, would say mean things and call them names. I once threw a green tomato at my youngest sister's ear and made her cry (and then accidentally drooled in her eye while trying to cheer her up). But woe to any other kid who picked on either of my sisters! I wasn't prone to violence, and I never beat anyone up. But I would jump to my sisters' defense in a heartbeat. No one had the right to pick on them them but me.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
433
Followers
2K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy