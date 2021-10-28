How long it takes a rescue dog to get used to their new home

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A dog who was rescued from a buoy in Alamitos Bay is now searching for a forever home. (credit: Long Beach Marine Safety Division) Rescuers named the Shih Tzu mix “Siren” and say bystanders saw the dog get scared and run into the ocean on Friday as people tried to approach her. She swam out to a nearby buoy and clung to it to stay afloat. A Good Samaritan in a small boat then carefully coached her to him before giving her to a lifeguard. “Got him all bundled up and drove him back to our headquarters,” said LBFD Marine Safety officer Devon Beebe. “It swam out about 50 yards in pretty cold water, so I’m quite impressed by this little dog’s capabilities.” Siren is available for adoption at the Long Beach Animal Care Services.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO