U.S. Park Police say a man was injured early Wednesday after an officer shot at him and chased him from Northwest Washington, D.C., before crashing in downtown Silver Spring. “On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a United States Park Police (USPP) Officer was involved in a shooting in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue NW,” said USPP Public Information Officer Sgt. Roselyn Norment in an email to the Source. “The officer reported a male with a firearm in the vehicle at that location.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO