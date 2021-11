Most parents know this scenario all too well: the kids return to school for the year and come home with not just classwork and report cards but germs and illnesses as well. Dr. Ted Meyer, III, MD, FAAP, with Meyer Pediatrics says as the weather cools and kids go back to the classroom parents can expect an increase in contagious diseases including stomach and gastrointestinal viruses, most respiratory viruses and strep throat. Other issues to keep an eye out for are recurrent wheezing (asthma and reactive airway disease) and rashes.

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO