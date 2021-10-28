CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around the Table with The Many Saints of Newark

KCTV 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSopranos creator David Chase chats with The Many Saints of...

www.kctv5.com

theknightnews.com

Not About Anthony: A non-spoiler review of The Many Saints of Newark

The fans of the popular HBO series The Sopranos had been eagerly anticipating the release of Many Saints, a prequel to the hit show, for a while. The movie was first scheduled to be released in September 2020, but due to the impact of COVID-19, it was rescheduled for March 2021 and then delayed again before finally being released on September 24, 2021. That day, I went to the Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas to watch the movie. After the movie ended, I felt gloomy as I walked out of the theater. All that anticipation was not worth it.
NEWARK, NJ
kpcw.org

Friday Film Review--"The Many Saints of Newark"

Tony Soprano was one of the most revered and feared television characters in history. During its six seasons, “The Sopranos” was a Sunday night staple on HBO. At the center of the series was Tony (played by the late James Gandolfini), a complex and complicated man who sought to find the balance between his role as a loving husband, son, and father and as leader of one of New Jersey’s most powerful crime families.
NEWARK, NJ
theaureview.com

Interview: The Many Saints of Newark director Alan Taylor on auditioning James Gandolfini’s son and what he truly believes happened at the end of The Sopranos.

A writer and director known for his predominant television work, helming episodes for such lauded series as The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, and Game of Thrones, Alan Taylor is returning to the gangster-fuelled environment of David Chase’s Sopranos with The Many Saints of Newark, the anticipated prequel to the award-winning show. Ahead of the film’s Australian release (you can read our review here), Taylor and our Peter Gray spoke on the intricacies of the narrative, how it was in navigating its topical edge, and what he truly thinks happened at the end of the show.
MOVIES
iconvsicon.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ To Receive 4K UHD Release On December 21st; Special Features Announced!

Discover who made Tony Soprano when “The Many Saints of Newark” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on November 19. The film is directed by Alan Taylor (TV’s “Game of Thrones,” TV’s “Madmen”) from a screenplay by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase, and stars Alessandro Nivola (“Disobedience,” “American Hustle”), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway’s “Hamilton,” “Murder on the Orient Express”), Jon Bernthal (“Baby Driver,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), Corey Stoll (“First Man,” “Ant-Man”), Michael Gandolfini (TV’s “The Deuce”), Billy Magnussen (“Game Night,” “The Big Short”), Michela De Rossi (“Boys Cry,” TV’s “The Rats”) and John Magaro (“The Finest Hours,” “Not Fade Away”). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on December 21.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Interview: The Many Saints of Newark actor Leslie Odom Jr. on becoming a better actor on set and the super secretive audition process

Since his Tony Award-winning role in Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. has had something of a meteoric rise. Not content with just dominating the music and theatre scene, the New York-born actor is a wanted commodity on the big screen too, working with the likes of Kenneth Branagh, Kate Hudson, Orlando Bloom, and Judi Dench, to name but a few, in only the last few years. Following his Academy Award-nominated role in Regina King’s lauded One Night In Miami, Odom Jr. takes charge in Alan Taylor’s Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#The Many Saints Of Newark
