Candidates in the school board election in the Poudre School District have drawn an unprecedented amount of donations. The Coloradoan reports more than $119,000 has poured in-with most of the money coming from committees tied to local and statewide teachers unions who want to see incumbents re-elected. The Colorado Education Association says some of the candidates running for the four open seats have a “radical” agenda that doesn’t support public education. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO