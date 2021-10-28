CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Orange Partner to Expand Network Reach Across Africa and Build a Safer Digital Society

By AIT News Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiquid Intelligent Technologies and Orange, announced a new partnership to leverage each other’s existing networks in Africa, allowing them even greater access and opportunity to build their businesses throughout the continent. This partnership will give Liquid access to Orange’s extensive network in West Africa, including the new Djoliba network....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#African Countries#West Africa#Safer Digital Society#Pan African
