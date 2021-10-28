Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Orange Partner to Expand Network Reach Across Africa and Build a Safer Digital Society

Partnership will Enhance Network Performance, Improve Capacity and Reduce Operational Expenses for 4G/5G Networks in an Open RAN Architecture. AirHop Communications, a leader in 4G and 5G Network Intelligence solutions, announced they are joining the Juniper Networks Technology Alliance Partner ecosystem. The partnership will enable the integration of AirHop’s field-hardened Radio Access Network (RAN) automation and optimization applications as O-RAN Alliance compatible eSON xApps and eSON360 rApps on Juniper’s RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). The integrated automation and optimization Apps will accelerate and simplify 4G and 5G network deployments and operations, resulting in increased spectral efficiency by up to 30%, contributing to lower OpEx for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) by as much as 40%, and improved end-user quality of experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO