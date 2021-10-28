CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

Marion finishes at the top of the heap in End of Season John A Logan Little Egypt Football Coaches Poll

By Nora Inman
 6 days ago

The Marion Wildcats finished as the top team in the Deep South in the final John A Logan Little Egypt Football Coaches’ Poll of the season. The Wildcats were 8-1 and co-champions of the South Seven alongside #3 Cahokia and #10 Carbondale. The Benton Rangers were the...

