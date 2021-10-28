Claysburg-Kimmel Crushes Mount Union, Record Now 4-5

The Biden administration will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers or require weekly testing by January 4. Carter Evans has more details.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men are to stand trial Friday for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whose death was largely ignored until a leaked cellphone video stirred outrage over the shooting and deepened the national outcry over racial injustice. Greg McMichael and his adult...
Real estate broker Jennifer Leigh Ryan was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in prison for her role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 51-year-old flew to the Capitol with a group of people from Denton, Texas, in a private plane and documented her involvement heavily on social media.
Loved ones of a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman have been left emotionally paralyzed since she was killed, allegedly by a drunken pro football player who slammed into the back of her car. Tina Tintor, who died early Tuesday in a fiery wreck involving now-former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage. The House scrapped votes late Thursday...
(CNN) — Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin notably improved the GOP's standing with younger voters, moderates, independents and White women since the last gubernatorial election in 2017. Youngkin's inroads among these swing voters, seen in an analysis of CNN's exit polls from 2017 and 2021, made him the first Republican to...
