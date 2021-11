Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is at a crossroads as far as the Tigers' 2021 season is concerned. Following Clemson's 27-17 loss at No. 23 Pitt on Saturday, the Tigers are now 4-3 on the season — the first time since 2014 the Tigers have three losses. The difference between the 2021 and 2014 seasons, however, is that it took till Week 10 of the 2014 campaign for Swinney's squad to lose their third game, and it followed up with three straight victories, including a bowl game victory, to finish 10-3. This year, Clemson still needs two more victories to get bowl eligible.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO