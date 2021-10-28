CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Day Only! Black Friday Came Early With These Major Vacuum and Kitchen Deals

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Shark robot vacuum and Ninja blender. Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Way too antsy to wait any longer for those mind-blowing Black Friday deals? Then let’s get started a little early, shall we? For today (October 28) and today only, Amazon has some epic deals on kitchen appliances and top-tier vacuums that have probably been on your wish list all year long!

Again, we must emphasize that these deals will be gone tomorrow, so don’t hesitate if there’s something you no longer want to live without. In fact, there’s no more time to waste. Let’s show you the deals!

This Lightweight Shark Stick Vacuum

This vacuum is a great choice for anyone who wants to keep a clean home, but we have to especially recommend it to pet owners. Its self-cleaning brushroll means no more cutting and untangling stuck fur and hair, and there is even anti-allergen technology to trap dust, dander and more!

Get the Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum (originally $330) for just $230 at Amazon for one day only! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Multi-Functional Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor

This three-in-one product is about to seriously upgrade your kitchen. With the power to chop, crush and even make dough, you’ll be turning to this easy-to-use kitchen tool again and again. It’s dishwasher-safe too!

Get the Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender & Processor (originally $140) for just $80 at Amazon for one day only! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Detachable Upright Shark Vacuum

This vacuum already impresses as a swiveling upright vacuum with deep-cleaning power, but what makes it a must-have is the Lift-Away pod, allowing you to easily vacuum stairs, for example. Add on the five-foot hose with an ergonomic handle and you’ll be able to reach pretty much any spot in your home!

Get the Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum (originally $200) for just $120 at Amazon for one day only! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum

Ready to save close to $300 on one of the most popular smart vacuums on the market? Once your home is mapped out, you can basically forget about this vacuum for a month at a time, as it can dock and recharge itself as well as empty itself automatically. It has a self-cleaning brushroll too!

Get the Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum (originally $600) for just $319 at Amazon for one day only! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This 10-in-1 Ninja Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

If we had to have just one appliance in our kitchen to cook our food, this would be a very smart choice. It can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate and keep food warm. You can fit up to a five-pound chicken inside, and you’ll be able to make French fries with up to 75% less fat!

Get the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer (originally $200) for just $119 at Amazon for one day only! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Super-Heated Shark Steam Mop

After vacuuming, it’s time to mop. Not the old traditional way with the heavy bucket though. This lightweight mop can create super-heated steam in just 30 seconds that dries almost immediately. It claims to deliver 99.9% sanitization against germs and bacteria, and it comes with two washable and reusable microfiber pads!

Get the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner, Purple (originally $90) for just $49 at Amazon for one day only! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out all of Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals here!

