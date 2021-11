PELL CITY — The Pell City High School JROTC program has announced its cadets of the month for September and October. In a news release, the organization said Cadet Private Aubie Slovensky was selected PCHS, JROTC Cadet of the Month for September 2021. He was selected out of 100 plus cadets due to his leadership abilities and outstanding class participation. The cadet is currently a Leadership, Education and Training level I, freshman at PCHS. The release said the confidence and knowledge Slovensky displays so early in the program is very impressive and proves a positive outcome for him in the future.

