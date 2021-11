Rinoa Heartilly of Final Fantasy VIII is best known for two things. One is being the main heroine. The other is having a useful dog. Rinoa’s canine buddy Angelo is her constant companion throughout FFVIII, and his presence forms a big part of her unique combat style. Now mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is taking that partnership to its fantastical extreme, thanks to the newly added Neo Vision Rinoa with Angelo Cannon. Known as NV Rinoa & Angelo, the new unit appeared in the Japanese edition of the game on October 28, 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO