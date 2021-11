This is the beginning of the end of the age of the prophets. Abarbanel explains that the entire book of Malachi is one long discourse, divided into sections, rounding out the final messages of prophecy. The identity of Malachi is obscure; he has no lineage or hometown. The Gemara in Megilla (15a) considers that he might have been Mordechai or Ezra. Abarbanel rejects both of these possibilities. Mechilta teaches that each of the prophets were present at Har Sinai at the giving of the Torah – they each received their teachings and messages from Moshe Rabbeinu at that time.

