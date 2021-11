Law school accreditor status of ABA recognized for another five years. The ABA was approved for renewal of recognition as the accreditor of law schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday. The recognition is for five years. The council of the ABA’s Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar has served that role since 1952, according to the section’s Standards and Rules of Procedure for Approval of Law Schools. The department also renewed the ABA’s recognition as a law school accreditor in 2016. That year, it rejected a panel recommendation that the organization be suspended from accrediting new law schools for one year because of concerns over whether the ABA enforced standards and was in compliance with federal regulations regarding mandates that accrediting agencies monitor and reevaluate programs. (U.S. Department of Education announcement)

