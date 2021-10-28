Bob's 2020 Autumn Turkey

Part I — “Nothing Pretty” A surreal revisionist “Western” art exhibit. Renegades all, the four gunslingers rode into town on steeds snorting fire, seeking a corral that might, just might, be able to contain their own brand of art. Theirs is a movement that started out west in the late 1960s in the territory known today as Los Angeles, borne out of a culture found only in the underground strata of comics, punk music, graffiti, hot rods and everything but the kitchen sink. An amalgamation of art meeting street culture colliding head on at the intersection of imagination and immolation. Those roots establish the genre known as lowbrow art, a surrealism stampede.
