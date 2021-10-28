Bob's 2020 Autumn Turkey

Sunday before last, my oldest son invited me to come up to Florence so we could celebrate my birthday a few days early and my granddaughter Brooklyn’s birthday a few days late. Lance leads worship on Sundays, and I am the musician for my church, so we scheduled an afternoon family rendezvous. He asked me to call him when I reached a certain mile marker so he could put the entrées on the grill. They greeted me with love and all worked together to serve a meal of grilled steak and chicken, steamed red skinned potatoes, steamed broccoli and an amazing salad chocked full of veggies, ham, pasta and cheese. It was delicious! Dessert was a huge strawberry pie with birthday candles in it for me and a Halloween-themed devil’s food cake for Brooklyn.

