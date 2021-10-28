$186 Million Investment in Water Infrastructure Projects in 20 Counties, Including Bedford, Blair
Continuing in his commitment to a lead-free Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf today announced the investment of $186 million for 33 drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects across 20 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). Under Gov. Wolf’s leadership, PENNVEST has awarded more than $2.5 billion in infrastructure projects...www.mcheraldonline.com
