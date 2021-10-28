Germantown makes speed limit changes

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Speed limit changes have come to certain areas of Germantown.

City officials said recent adjustments were made to the speed limit on Forest Hill Irene Road between Poplar Pike and Winchester Road.

Residents in the area reached out to the City about some existing sight distance issues, leaders said.

A traffic consultant performed a study of two intersections of concern - Forest Hill Irene and Forest Downs Road, and Forest Hill Irene and Bridge Forest Drive.

Leaders said the traffic consultant recommended speed limit changes on Forest Hill Irene, in addition to a new signage plan.

The speed limit along the southbound side of Forest Hill Irene has been reduced to 30 mph as you approach the intersection of Bridge Forest Drive. On the northbound side of Forest Hill Irene Road, the speed limit reduces to 30 mph as you approach the intersection of Forest Downs Road.

Once you pass through these two reduced speed limit zones, the speed limit will remain at 35 mph when the school zone lights are not flashing, officials said.

The purpose of these reduced speed limit zones are to warn motorists of the approaching intersections that may be difficult to see.

Public Works has also installed the rest of the new signage along Forest Hill Irene, which includes “intersection ahead” signage.

The Germantown Police Department is aware of the updated signage plan and intends to monitor traffic moving forward, officials said.

