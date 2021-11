MIAMI – After a slow start on the road, Western Kentucky struck fast to take the lead against FIU and never looked back. Bailey Zappe led a go-ahead 70-yard scoring drive with under a minute to play in the first half as part of a 27-point run on the way to a 34-19 Hilltopper victory over the Panthers on Saturday at FIU Stadium in Miami.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO