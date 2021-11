(Le Mars) — Le Mars Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call of a power line having been snagged and pulled down by a tractor and grain wagon with that power line still charged and draped on the tractor and with people inside the cab. That incident occurred Saturday afternoon at about 12:40 p.m. on Hedge Avenue near 140th Street, about eleven miles northwest of Le Mars. Once they arrived at the scene, and requested the utility cooperative to shut off the power in order to help the people safely out of the cab, a second problem then erupted at near the same location. Firefighters noticed a hog barn across the road had smoke coming from its roof ventilation system. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper explains what had happened.

