A car found in the Concord River in Billerica represents a major breakthrough in the 1982 disappearance of 17-year-old Judith Chartier, authorities said Tuesday. The 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger, parts of which were fished from the river by the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and civilian divers, was identified Tuesday as belonging to Chartier, who has not been seen since 1982, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a press release.

