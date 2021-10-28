A multi-vehicle accident injured 1 person on State Route 5 near La Paz Road (San Juan Capistrano, CA)
On Tuesday afternoon, one person suffered injuries following a traffic collision on State Route 5 near La Paz Road.
As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up took place on State Route 5 near La Paz Road.
October 28, 2021
