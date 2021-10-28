CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oh no, not another killer in a cage! The 10 movie cliches I can’t watch again

By Anne Billson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Lo5J_0cfSbdC200

Chopping-board carnage

Last week, I watched three films in a row in which someone cuts their finger while chopping vegetables: Belfast-set drama Here Before, whimsical indie The Blazing World, and Silent Night, a British black comedy that earns bonus points because blood drips on to a carrot, which somebody then eats. In two recent horror films, Color out of Space and The Dark and the Wicked, supernaturally afflicted mothers get so carried away slicing vegetables they chop their own fingers off.

Lazy earworms

I’m calling out soundtracks recycling London Calling by the Clash to announce somebody arriving in London, as heard in Billy Elliot, What a Girl Wants, Die Another Day, Get Him to the Greek, Atomic Blonde and The Conjuring 2. The Flower Duet from Lakmé by Léo Delibes has also worn out its welcome after an early skirmish between the Scott brothers: in 1983 Tony introduced it in The Hunger , then Ridley nicked it for Someone to Watch Over Me, Tony used it again in True Romance, after which the floodgates opened and it’s been Flower Duets up the wazoo. It can now be heard in everything from Happy Death Day 2U to Pig. For the love of God, find some new tunes.

Killer in a box

It’s said that Thomas Harris’s real-life inspiration for Hannibal Lecter was Ted Bundy’s role as consultant in the hunt for the Green River Killer. But ever since Will Graham and Clarice Starling hobnobbed with Hannibal in, respectively, Manhunter and The Silence of the Lambs, convicted evildoers have been trundled out in cages or boxes to provide cryptic tips: pyromaniac Ronald Bartel in Backdraft, Daryll Lee Callum in Copycat, Dr Evil in Austin Powers in Goldmember, Silva in Skyfall, Blofeld in No Time to Die, and Cipher (Charlize Theron) penned behind Perspex in Fast and Furious 9.

Weaponised trophies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkvsD_0cfSbdC200
Winner takes all in Malignant. Photograph: Film PR Handout

Edwina Lionheart was an early outlier, clobbered by a Critics’ Circle award in Theatre of Blood (1973), but using trophies as weapons are now all the rage. In at least three recent horror films, pointy awards have been put to lethal use, either by accident (Censor), customised design (Malignant) or in self-defence (Us). See also: menacing modern sculpture, pioneered by Dario Argento at the end of Tenebrae (1982), but still going strong in Velvet Buzzsaw (2019).

Balloons of doom

There were early warning signs in Fritz Lang’s M (1931) when a child killer offers one to his latest victim, but balloons definitively lost what was left of their innocence in the mini-series It (1990), with the more recent two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s novel for ever yoking them to Pennywise the evil clown. There’s a nasty bit of balloonery in A Serbian Film, and black balloons released at a funeral in The Lodge, and only this week I’ve twice seen balloons featured as harbingers of doom in killer-adjacent situations (Copshop and Halloween Kills) indicating we are now deep in cliche territory.

Monochrome misery

Not all black and white films are downbeat, obviously, but no arthouse offering can be hailed as genuinely grim unless it’s in monochrome, a reliable signifier of mud, blood, shit and misery. See The White Ribbon, Hard to Be a God , The Lighthouse, Limbo , Pawel Pawlikowski’s Polish period and the complete oeuvre of Béla Tarr. Exhibit number one: The Painted Bird , which kicks off by setting a ferret on fire before proceeding to rape, suicide, Udo Kier, enucleation, and the young protagonist buried up to the neck with crows pecking at his head. In glorious black and white!

Dicing with death

The 1997 film Cube , which begins with a man sliced into CGI cubes by hidden wire, started a trend. In Resident Evil (2002), commandos are sliced and diced by lasers. Non-grisly security grids pop up in heist movies such as Entrapment, Ocean’s Twelve and Muppets Most Wanted, but there’s super-gory slicing in Ghost Ship, Final Destination 2 and Thir13en Ghosts. Bonus points if the victim blinks or looks puzzled before their bisected body parts slide apart. Laser grids are now such a cliche they can be wheeled out in, for example, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, and no one gets sliced . Which is surely missing the point.

The Wickiverse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEn1W_0cfSbdC200
Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Photograph: Niko Tavernise/AP

Seijun Suzuki created stylised worlds for his hitmen antiheroes in films such as Branded to Kill (1967), but in the wake of John Wick, films about contract killers have surrendered all pretence to realism and are now routinely set in neon-lit netherworlds where a gazillion gangsters can be gunned down without anyone noticing. Here, hotels, diners and libraries cater exclusively to assassins and the occasional small child whose function is to bring a little warmth into a killer’s barren life. See Terminal, Proud Mary, Gunpowder Milkshake, Kate et al.

The in-car crash

Claude Sautet’s Les Choses de la Vie (1970) begins with the mother of all forensically detailed car crashes, incorporating astonishing shots filmed inside Michel Piccoli’s Alfa Romeo as he and his unfiltered Gitanes do multiple flips. But surprise accidents shot from inside the car, with the other vehicle suddenly appearing out of nowhere, have now become such a cliche that any interior car scene in which nothing much seems to be happening is apt to give you sweaty palms. See The Descent, Disturbia, Pulp Fiction, Adaptation, Whiplash, No Country for Old Men, Enter the Void, 10 Cloverfield Lane and so on.

Scooby-Doo face-swapping

You think it’s the villain, but no! It’s the hero wearing a false face! Or vice versa. The Mission: Impossible films, with Ethan Hunt carting around pocketfuls of peel-off masks, were always a bit cheeky in this regard, and Face/Off put an even dafter spin on it. But superhero films featuring the shapeshifting talents of Mystique or protean aliens like the Skrulls have turned face-swapping into a tiresome cliche via blockbusters such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Black Widow. Just as no one ever truly dies in a superhero film, every character’s actions can potentially be walked back by revealing them to have been somebody else all along. Talk about lowering the stakes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Finch review – Tom Hanks takes his dog and robot out on the road

What would post-apocalyptic chiller The Road look like if it starred Tom Hanks opposite an adorable robot? A bit like this strange, sentimental sci-fi on Apple TV+ – co-written by veteran British producer Ivor Powell (who worked on Ridley Scott’s Alien and Blade Runner) and directed by Miguel Sapochnik. Well, it undoubtedly boasts some amazing visual effects work.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Piccoli
Person
Dario Argento
Person
Béla Tarr
Person
Fritz Lang
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Udo Kier
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Brian Cox Reveals He Turned Down 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Role, Says Johnny Depp Is 'So Overblown, So Overrated' In Memoir

Brian Cox is not the biggest fan of Johnny Depp. According to a copy of Cox's memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat obtained by USA TODAY, the 75-year-old turned down the role of Governor Weatherby Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The Braveheart actor reportedly wrote that the role "would have a money-spinner" but would have been "thankless", as the film series is "very much the 'Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow' show."
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Movie Remake Is Better Than the Original

The history of American movies includes film remakes that were much better than their originals, both in terms of box office performance and the opinions of critics. First movies are road tests for remakes. If the first version does well, so should the second. And movies that are released decades apart are aimed at different […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cages#Oh No#Halloween Kills#Cliche#British#Greek#Flower Duets#The Green River Killer#Backdraft#Charlize Theron
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Halsey’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love…’ Filmmakers on Challenges and Rewards of a Semi-Feature-Length Movie and Pregnant Star

Amid the questions about what Grammy categories Halsey belongs in with her increasingly alternative-leaning music, there’s at least one division where she’ll likely be in contention that cuts across all genres: best music film. She starred in and wrote “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” a 50-minute film that premiered in IMAX theaters Aug. 26 and had its streaming bow on HBO Max Oct. 7. The movie tells a narrative about a expectant queen who falls afoul of her country’s ruling class, with plenty of interstitial silences — pregnant pauses, if you will — and a few bits...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
AOL Corp

'Tiger King 2' trailer arrives, and people can't help but watch: 'Looks like another binge session is in order'

A trailer for the sequel to Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness dropped Wednesday, and it promised all the drama of the original. Joe Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — and activist Carole Baskin, the woman he was convicted of attempting to have killed in a murder for hire plot, are both front and center once again. Some of the supporting cast members from the docuseries about the owners of big cats, which originally aired in March 2020 in Netflix, are back too.
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

11 Thrilling Movies to Watch If You Can't Stop Thinking About Last Night in Soho

Between the '60s glam-inspired storyline and Anya Taylor-Joy's breathtaking performance of "Downtown," it's no surprise that fans can't stop talking about director Edgar Wright's new time-travel, psychological slasher, Last Night in Soho. Set in central London, the film revolves around a fashion student named Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie), whose obsession with old-school London glamour begins to take over her dreams. It's not long until Ellie realizes that the decade is not as picture-perfect as modern times imagine it to be. Like many wonderful horror films that have come before it, Last Night in Soho will leave you speechless, terrified, and sleeping with one eye open.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Durango Herald

Oh, the horror: Why go out when you can watch scary movies this weekend?

I don’t need to remind you that Halloween is this weekend, and in keeping with the spirit of the holiday, here’s a list of horror films you shouldn’t miss. “SLAXX” was my official gateway into a Shudder subscription. Released this past March, it’s the story of a possessed pair of jeans brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped to the company’s flagship store, Slaxx proceeds to wreak carnage on staff members locked in overnight to set up the new collection. Good thing skinny jeans are no longer in style. If you like the ’80s film “The Stuff” and dislike modern fast fashion, this is the flick for you.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ernie Hudson Says He Can't Watch Brandon Lee in 'The Crow' Amid His Heartbreak for 'Rust' Movie Shooting

Ghostbusters Star Ernie Hudson knows how the cast and staff of Rust are feeling following the tragic loss of photography director Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins died last week after Baldwin accidentally shot her with what was believed to be a prop gun. Hudson, who starred in The Crow, tells The Hollywood Reporter he can no longer watch the movie after experiencing a similar ghastly loss.
MOVIES
Press Democrat

12 Halloween movies to watch that aren’t so scary

This writer counts herself among the Frankenweenies who would rather mark Halloween this year by watching something campy or cute, with a dash of spookiness. Or maybe cute and spooky, with a dash of camp. Regardless of the campy-cute-spooky ratio, let’s just agree that Michael Myers and Co. are most unwelcome.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Night Teeth’ Star Lucy Fry on Creative Freedom at Netflix and Her Surfing Movie Dreams

Lucy Fry often plays characters with benevolent souls, so she jumped at the chance to finally break bad in Netflix’s Night Teeth. In the Adam Randall-directed film, Fry plays a 200-year-old vampire named Zoe, who, along with Debby Ryan’s Blaire, are trying to shatter a centuries-old truce between vampires and humans in Los Angeles. Oddly enough, Fry and Ryan were initially considered for each other’s roles until they suggested otherwise. “I haven’t had the chance before to play the bad guy, so that was really exciting to me,” Fry tells The Hollywood Reporter. “What’s interesting is that [director] Adam [Randall] was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cult of Mac

Upcoming Apple TV+ movies and shows we can’t wait to watch

Apple TV+ is two years old and there are plenty of new films and series to look forward to in the third year. The streaming service has us eagerly awaiting two comedies, a tragedy, two murder mysteries and an animated movie, all premiering in just the next four months. Here...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

44K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy