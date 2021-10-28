Learning at Home | Week of 11/01 – 11/05

The National Labor Relations Board has received accusations of “unfair labor practices” against Netflix. In the wake of the controversy over comments in Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special, “The Closer,” about the trans and LGBTQ+ communities, two employees have files complaints alleging they were fired over “false and pretextual reasons” and “retaliation.” “Netflix engaged in the above activity to quell employees from speaking up about working conditions including, but not limited to, seeking to create a safe and affirming work environment for Netflix employees, speaking up about Netflix’s products and the impact of its product choices on the LGBTQ+ community, and providing support for employees whom Netflix has treated in an unlawful and disparate manner,” reads the charge. Responded the streamer, “We recognize the hurt and pain caused to our trans colleagues over the last few weeks. But we want to make clear that Netflix has not taken any action against employees for either speaking up or walking out.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO