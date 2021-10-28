CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learning at Home | Week of 11/01 – 11/05

Cover picture for the articleTake advantage of this week’s Learning at Home broadcast schedule – great for students engaged in hybrid or distance instruction, and families looking to spend some extra, quality time together!. After watching these fascinating programs, explore the PBS LearningMedia and web resources to learn more. Highlight of the Week....

Hemmingway | Passport Pick

Happy national authors day! In honor of that, this week’s passport pick is a documentary on Ernest Hemmingway. Ken Burns and Lynn Novick explore the life and work of the legendary writer and his enduring influence on literature and culture. Passport is an added benefit of membership with Mountain Lake...
Celebrate & Learn About Día de los Muertos – the Day of the Dead!

People dressing up as skeletons, huge parades, and candy! You might think Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, was just like Halloween but this Latin American holiday has a far different meaning. Celebrated November 1st and 2nd of each year, Dia de los Muertos is an...
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
Mandy Moore felt shame when parenthood came easy for husband

Mandy Moore remembers watching her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, “effortlessly step into” fatherhood after their son, Gus, was born in February. “Everything he did seemed easy. He could get Gus to go to sleep like that, to laugh like that, whereas I felt clumsy and awkward,” Moore told Parents. “I felt a lot of shame and a lot of guilt.”
817.4 Million SHIB Bought by Rapper and American Comedian FunnyMike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
Lake Placid Film Festival Celebrates 20th Anniversary

30 feature films, award-winning documentaries, and dozens of short films were all presented, honored, and discussed at this year’s 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Lake Placid Film Festival. Seminars & panel discussions were held too, with the centerpiece of this year’s festival being a tribute to filmmaker and director Raoul Peck, whose work includes the highly acclaimed documentary, “I am not your Negro”, that aired nationally on PBS three years ago, and his newly released HBO series “Exterminate all the Brutes”.
Baptiste: Season 2 Episode 4 | Preview

Emma’s mission changes after a deadly discovery. When Julien and Zsofia look to Kamilla and her husband, a new lead is uncovered. Sunday, November 7th at 10PM on Mountain Lake PBS.
Pet of the Week for 11/1

Meet Hagen, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Hagen is a 4 month old domestic short hair. He will be fully vetted and chipped soon. He gets along well with other cats and is very playful and funny. Hagen would be a fantastic addition to your family and would be great with kids.
Your Say: Week of 11/01

102 students were surveyed over Instagram to see what music platform they used. The results:. Jocelynne, or Joey to her peers, is a senior and the senior editor of the Fluco Beat. She loves dancing, reading, gardening, and studying.
Marie-Élaine Gagnon | Full Episode

Cellist and Crane School of Music professor Marie-Élaine Gagnon performs a collection of covers from classical composers at the Strand Center Theatre for Soundscapes. For booking inquiries and to learn more about Marie-Élaine, be sure to visit her website by clicking here.
New Jersey Stage: Daily Edition 11-01-21

Here is the morning update for New Jersey Stage for 11-01-21. New Jersey Stage regularly publishes between 8-10 new articles and news reports each day. You can see Ken Ludwig’s play “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” at the George Street Playhouse, laugh and cry and marvel at two tour-de-force performances, or you can wait till spring and pay gas, tolls, parking and New York ticket prices to see the same play on Broadway. It’s up to you, but you’ve got only until Nov. 21 to decide; that’s when this romantic comedy wraps up its run at the New Brunswick theater.
11/01/21: Fox orders Jon Hamm animated comedy

The National Labor Relations Board has received accusations of “unfair labor practices” against Netflix. In the wake of the controversy over comments in Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special, “The Closer,” about the trans and LGBTQ+ communities, two employees have files complaints alleging they were fired over “false and pretextual reasons” and “retaliation.” “Netflix engaged in the above activity to quell employees from speaking up about working conditions including, but not limited to, seeking to create a safe and affirming work environment for Netflix employees, speaking up about Netflix’s products and the impact of its product choices on the LGBTQ+ community, and providing support for employees whom Netflix has treated in an unlawful and disparate manner,” reads the charge. Responded the streamer, “We recognize the hurt and pain caused to our trans colleagues over the last few weeks. But we want to make clear that Netflix has not taken any action against employees for either speaking up or walking out.”
