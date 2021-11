Despite Arizona Cardinals leading the race for being the aces, they will be worried about the season-ending injury of defensive end, JJ Watt. They are still undefeated so far in this season and will be posing a serious challenge for the title. However, even if they make the cut for the Super Bowl, they will have to pull off this Herculean feat without JJ Watt.

