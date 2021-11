Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media on Saturday night after the Leafs’ brutal 7-1 road loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins. I have a lot of thoughts obviously — not many good ones. I thought that after the first little segment of the first period we found our game. I thought we were going really well. I thought we started the first couple shifts of the second period really well — we were in the offensive zone, moving around a little bit, and we had some chances. Then, we had a turnover in the offensive zone and didn’t have structure coming back, so it ends up in our net, and, before we’re gathered, it’s in our net again, and it’s 3-1.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO