Broken Arrow band students are celebrating the big victory of winning the Super Regional Championship for Bands of America. Walking out on the field in St. Louis is a moment Broken Arrow senior Kadence Davis said she will never forget. “I just felt my stomach tighten up and then he said ready go and we got onto the field and it was just like the best feeling ever like okay here we go we’re going to perform our best show ever," Davis said.

BROKEN ARROW, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO