If you're looking for a movie this Halloween weekend and are not too worried about things that go bump in the night quite literally, the new paranormal documentary The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home is one you'll definitely want to tune into. Paranormal investigators and former Ghost Hunters Brian Murray and Richel Stratton reveal to PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview that the experience of investigating the home with filmmakers Vera and Kendall Whelpton was not only a "bucket list" moment for the pair, but one that left them a bit "uneasy" with a feeling of being watched.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO