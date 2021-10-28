CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Images of New Figures for Ronin, Karre, and Am Leak Online

By Miguel Fernandez
starwarsnewsnet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars: Visions appears to be extending its reach beyond Disney Plus. In addition to delivering strong numbers in its debut in late September, the first Star Wars anime series has already motivated an Art of book, coming next April, and has also seemingly set up more stories coming down the...

www.starwarsnewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Is Giving Fans Another Trilogy

The Star Wars franchise loves a trilogy. From the moment George Lucas kicked off the iconic original trilogy with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) to the conclusion of the sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), trilogies have been the lifeblood of the Skywalker Saga.
MOVIES
FanSided

Do we need a Star Wars: Visions sequel?

Star Wars: Visions premiered a month ago on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Despite all nine short films dropping at once, the anime anthology series has stayed in the pop culture consciousness with more and more viewers falling in love with these disparate stories that reside in the same universe. If you’ve watched the series of films, it’s not hard to see why.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Hasbro's New STAR WARS Black Series HasLab Project is a Rancor!

Hasbro has announced its next big Star Wars Black Series HasLab project and there’s no doubt fans are going to be excited about it! This is a Rancor action figure and it will be the largest Black Series figure to date standing at 17.5 inches tall, 42 inch armspan, 45+ points of articulation, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars Imperial Stormtrooper 7-Inch Action Figure Launches As a Disney Exclusive

Diamond Select Toys has launched pre-orders for the third figure in their Star Wars partnership with Disney. This time it's a 7-inch classic Stormtrooper that features 17 points of articulation, five interchangeable hands, three weapons, and detachable blast effects. They even included an in-scale MSE / Mouse droid for good measure.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scorsese
Person
Fincher
Den of Geek

How Star Wars Just Brought New Meaning to the Jedi and Sith

This Star Wars article contains spoilers. The morality of the Jedi is an oft-debated part of Star Wars lore. Are they divinely appointed arbiters or inept police officers? What is the nature of the Force, and why does it have a light side and a dark side? The new novel Star Wars: Ronin answers these questions in new ways by redefining the Force and the Jedi, and presenting heroes who don’t fit the conventional labels of Jedi or Sith.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Inverse

Star Wars leak reveals the shocking way Snoke can return

Star Wars may not be making movies for a while, but the franchise is certainly making moves. With the series’ focus shifted onto Disney+ originals like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, it appears the Skywalker Saga has been finally laid to rest. However, a rumor surrounding one...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine. Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action. It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29. Watch the first trailer for the series below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ronin#Disney Plus#Banpresto#Fantha Tracks#Spanish#Scorsese Fincher
lrmonline.com

No Way Home BTS Images Leaked Online And Contain Major SPOILERS | Barside Buzz

A series of Spider-Man: No Way Home BTS images leaked online over the weekend and there are SPOILERS here. We call this a Barside Buzz because it’s not official. However, I really doubt these are faked and there are too many details that match up with all the other rumors about No Way Home, of which there are many.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Star Wars Black Series Fennec Shand figure revealed via leak

Over the last couple weeks, Hasbro has revealed a ton of new products via Pulse Con 2021 and and an exclusive live stream. On Sunday, however, yet another highly anticipated figure was revealed for the Star Wars: Black Series toyline, this time via a leak. As usual, it was Yakface that had the scoop.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Google
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘LEGO Star Wars Battles’ Season 2 Announced Today

LEGO Star Wars Battles is the latest mobile game set in the Star Wars universe. It was released in late September exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service ($4.99/month). The game blends iconic Star Wars characters, vehicles, and locations with real-time, one-versus-one multiplayer battles. Today, Season 2 of the game was announced. From WB Games:
VIDEO GAMES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Fett’s Updated Armor Confirmed in Trailer and New Funko Pop

Yesterday, Disney released the first official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, showing off a brand-new Fett who appears to be more of a negotiating crime boss than bounty hunter. While this is the first look we’ve had at the new series since the epilogue of The Mandalorian Season 2, there are a few details we’ve been collecting over the past few months. In particular, two months ago we reported Fett would be brandishing an updated version of his armor/outfit in his first standalone adventure. Now both the trailer and a new figure by Funko Pop have confirmed it.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where To Watch and Stream All Star Wars Movies Online - NOVEMBER 2021 UPDATE

As of November 2021, all live-action Star Wars movies are available on Disney Plus. Where can you watch and stream all the Star Wars movies in November 2021? We've compiled a list of all the streaming services that have the Star Wars movies available to watch!. Watch Star Wars Movies...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy