The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim officially turns 10 in November (it actually feels like it’s been with us longer) and Bethesda is celebrating with a new Anniversary Edition and next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades. The main selling point of the Anniversary Edition is that it will include all Creation Club add-ons released to date (Creation Club content is considered official by Bethesda, but is developed in conjunction with third parties and modders). There will even be some new Creation Club content, including fishing mechanics and a variety of quests and gear. You can check out the first overview trailer for Skyrim Anniversary Edition, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO