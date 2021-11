Kaapo Kakko may still be on the IR, but the 20-year-old winger participated in practice with the Rangers on Thursday. He sustained an upper-body injury in last Saturday’s tilt against the Montreal Canadiens. He was injured after having a very physical shift with Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov. However, due to the fact that he’s already back practicing, it’s safe to say that we will see him in games shortly.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO