MLB

How Austen Kroll Really Feels About Ex Madison LeCroy's Engagement

By Allison Crist
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere. Austen Kroll had nothing but nice things to say about his ex Madison LeCroy's recent engagement to Brett, her boyfriend of seven months. He was asked for his thoughts during an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Oct. 29,...

www.eonline.com

Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Josh Hughes
Person
Andy Cohen
E! News

E! News

