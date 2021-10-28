CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

SC’s Coastal Carolina could get healthcare college as early as July. What we know so far

By Mary Norkol
myrtlebeachonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) could soon attend a new school geared toward increasing the quality of education in healthcare and similar fields. The university’s academic affairs and retention committee heard a proposal for the new school from Provost Daniel Ennis at a meeting Thursday morning, giving unanimous approval to...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrtlebeachonline.com

COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates. At least 721,178 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,897 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Announces Plans To Vaccinate Children 5-11

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that child COVID-19 vaccine clinics are expected to begin on Nov. 5 at Howard Community College, upon the establishment of guidance from the CDC. Officials said that the clinic would begin Friday if they receive the vaccine supply Thursday. Beginning Nov. 5, the clinics will be held five days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the college. Howard County is initially expected to receive a total of 9,300 doses divided among 15 providers. County officials also want to remind parents that not every child who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it immediately. The county has an estimated 33,000 children and they will receive 4,200 doses for the Health Department and 5,100 for the private sector. The given supply available will only be enough vaccine to fully immunize 4,650 children. Additionally, parents should check with their child’s physician to see if they will offer the covid-19 vaccine. Pre-registration will be required for the estimated 400 appointments per day. Information about the online registration process and upcoming clinic registration links will be posted on Nov. 4 after 5:00 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Health
myrtlebeachonline.com

SC children 5-11 can get vaccinated against COVID-19, DHEC says. What parents should know

South Carolina children age 5-11 can now get vaccinated against COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced Wednesday. The move comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the age group. “Approval of the Pfizer vaccine for...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare Workers#Sports Science#Sc#Provost Daniel Ennis#Ccu#Gupta College Of Science
myrtlebeachonline.com

COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 3

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates. At least 721,558 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,927 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy