Depth Chart Podcast: Death by a Thousand Cuts

Boise State is coming off a bye and is at something of a crossroads with how this season might end up. First up on the road to a (maybe) conference championship is the Colorado State Rams. Last year, the Broncos had one of the best special teams performances of all time and trounced the the Rams handily. The Rams are coming off an ignominious loss themselves, having one of the more inexplicable blunders in recent memory to cement their loss to Utah State. They still managed to get 8 sacks in that game though. So, with the Rams up next on the schedule, let’s look at the official depth chart for Boise State this week.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO