BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are expecting to get Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin back for this week's game. The Browns enter the game with the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 170.4 yards a game. They've done so, despite not having Chubb and Conklin the last two games. Chubb was second in the NFL in rushing with 523 yards on 90 carries (5.8 average) and four touchdowns before he was injured against the Chargers.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO