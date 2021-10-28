CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Car Crashes Into Creek In Central PA

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXN4D_0cfSY5Ue00

A woman crashed her car into a creek early Thursday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Lancaster County Wide Communications dispatched police to a single vehicle accident at East Newport and Brunnerville road, according to a release by police.

Crystal Horst, 37, of Lititz, drove her Chevy Curz off the roadway into a creek at the intersection in Warwick Township just after 6 a.m., according to the police.

She sustained a minor hand injury and there were no other people in the vehicle,as stated on the release.

Horst was charged with summary offense of "driving on roadways laned for traffic," according to her court docket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Central PA Woman Killed Jeep Accident 'Changed The World'

She changed the world.  She was an exemplary public servant. She was the best motivator.These are just a few of the ways that Kathy Teopfer Possinger was being remembered.The 44-year-old Harrisburg resident was identified by PennLive as the woman killed after being pinned between her own Jeep and h…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Man Killed By Train In Trenton

Officials have identified the man who was struck and killed by a train in Trenton over the weekend.Tyrie D Lee, 41, of Trenton, was struck by a River Line light rail train at the South Broad Street crossing at 2:52 p.m. Saturday, NJT spokesman Everett Merrill said.The train had left the Waterfront …
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Body Found At Park In Berks County

Authorities in Berks County have identified the body found at a local park earlier this week.The victim is Anthony DelCollo, 28, of Exeter Township, according to Det. Sgt. Deron Manndel of the Central Berks Regional Police Department.Police were called to Rotary Park near List Road in Lower Alsace …
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevy
owegopennysaver.com

Motorcyclist dies following Wednesday afternoon crash

On Oct. 27, 2021 at approximately 5:24 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident on King Hill Road in the Town of Newark Valley. According to the sheriff’s office, a motorcycle operated by Mark Yurko, age 57 of Prentice Road in...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WISN

Man dies in fiery car crash

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly crash. It happened around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Police said a 37-year-old man was speeding down Fond Du Lac Avenue near Ely Road when he crashed into a car with a 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old woman inside. According to MPD, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC New York

2 Die, BMW Shredded in Horrifying Crash on Long Island

Two young people were killed, and another was hurt, when a BMW crashed into a parked truck on Long Island Thursday morning. An 18-year-old woman was driving a BMW north on Westminster Road when she slammed into a parked nursery truck; the 17- and 19-year-old passengers in her car were both ejected from the vehicle.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist, 39, Killed In South Jersey Crash

A 39-year-old South Jersey man critically hurt in a collision has died of his injuries, NJ Advance Media reports.Vasileios Novratidis, of Gloucester County, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden after the 6:29 p.m. crash on Oct. 17, the outlet said citing West Deptford police.The crash …
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
154K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy