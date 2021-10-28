Car Crashes Into Creek In Central PA

A woman crashed her car into a creek early Thursday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Lancaster County Wide Communications dispatched police to a single vehicle accident at East Newport and Brunnerville road, according to a release by police.

Crystal Horst, 37, of Lititz, drove her Chevy Curz off the roadway into a creek at the intersection in Warwick Township just after 6 a.m., according to the police.

She sustained a minor hand injury and there were no other people in the vehicle,as stated on the release.

Horst was charged with summary offense of "driving on roadways laned for traffic," according to her court docket.

