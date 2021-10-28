A three-vehicle accident killed 1 person on I-5 near JBLM (Lakewood, WA)

On Wednesday morning, one person died following a multi-vehicle wreck on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McCord.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up took place before 7:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at milepost 120. The early reports showed that the semi was parked in the right shoulder lane when the pickup truck in the far left lane traveled across all lanes and rear-ended the semi’s trailer.

The pickup reportedly crashed into another vehicle after colliding with the trailer. The driver of the pickup succumbed to their injuries at the scene. No other injuries were reported as a result of the wreck. The right lane remained closed on I-5 south by 10:30 a.m. as crews worked to clear the crash site. The backup extended up to a mile.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

October 28, 2021

Source: q13fox.com