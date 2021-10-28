CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

A three-vehicle accident killed 1 person on I-5 near JBLM (Lakewood, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wHQf_0cfSY2qT00

On Wednesday morning, one person died following a multi-vehicle wreck on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McCord.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up took place before 7:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at milepost 120. The early reports showed that the semi was parked in the right shoulder lane when the pickup truck in the far left lane traveled across all lanes and rear-ended the semi’s trailer.

The pickup reportedly crashed into another vehicle after colliding with the trailer. The driver of the pickup succumbed to their injuries at the scene. No other injuries were reported as a result of the wreck. The right lane remained closed on I-5 south by 10:30 a.m. as crews worked to clear the crash site. The backup extended up to a mile.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

October 28, 2021

Source: q13fox.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

A 52-year-old woman killed after being hit twice on Interstate 5 (Bellingham, WA)

A 52-year-old Mount Vernon woman lost her life following a crash on Interstate 5. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the accident scene at around 10:50 p.m. north of State Street and Ohio Street. The preliminary reports showed that a Mount Vernon woman driving a 2001 Toyota Sienna was southbound on the freeway when she failed to maintain control of the vehicle and hit a concrete Jersey barrier on the left shoulder.
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Lakewood, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Milepost#Accident#Wa#Q13fox Com
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run crash injured 2 people in Richland (Richland, WA)

On Sunday evening, two-people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident in Richland. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up took place on State Route 240 near Duportail Road shortly after 6:20 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that the hit-and-run suspect was westbound on 240 when they crashed into a car traveling in the same direction pushing it into the Jersey barrier. The car then rolled and collided with another car.
RICHLAND, WA
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Benjamin Rupnick injured after a rollover crash south of Spokane (Spokane, WA)

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Benjamin Rupnick, a Lewiston man, suffered injuries following a rollover accident south of Spokane. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place around noon on U.S. Highway 195, approximately 6 miles south of Spokane. The preliminary investigation revealed that Benjamin Rupnick was traveling north in a 1998 Chevrolet truck when his vehicle ran off the roadway, went down an embankment and flipped several times.
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 27-year-old Sean Edward Cortado Jr. who died after a crash in Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)

Authorities identified 27-year-old Sean Edward Cortado Jr. as the man who was killed on Oct. 25 following a two-vehicle accident in Spanaway. According to the reports, the fatal car crash took place at about 4:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of 240th Street East. Witnesses informed the officers that Cortado’s Sedan fish-tailed and crashed into the front of a Ford F350. On arrival, officers found the man dead in his car.
SPANAWAY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

35-year-old Chelsea L Johnson dead after a crash on I-82 south of Tri-Cities (Kennewick, WA)

On Monday, 35-year-old Chelsea L Johnson lost her life following a rollover crash on Interstate 82. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place about 14 miles south of Kennewick a little before 6 p.m. The early reports showed that Chelsea L Johnson from Redmond was traveling north on the interstate when she failed to maintain control of her 2008 Chevy Impala.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Ferndale (Ferndale, WA)

On Saturday afternoon, one person suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Ferndale. Officers actively responded to the northbound lanes of I-5 at the Nooksack River Bridge in Ferndale at around 3:30pm after getting reports of a five-vehicle pile-up. The preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle had slowed or stopped in the right lane north of the bridge and a Toyota Corolla also slowed or stopped. Just then, a motorcycle rear-ended the Toyota. The impact ejected the motorcyclist and the rider landed in front of the Toyota in the right lane.
FERNDALE, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy