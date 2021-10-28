CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow cancels Christmas market due to Cop26

By Aisha Rimi
Glasgow’s popular Christmas market has been cancelled due to Cop26. Market Place Europe, which has previously ran the market in George Square in the city centre, confirmed it has cancelled this year’s festivities after experiencing difficulties accessing the site due to the UN conference.

Glasgow Loves Christmas, the organisation that runs the annual events on behalf of the Glasgow City Council, was unable to ascertain when organisers would be able to begin setting up for the event because of the Cop26.

The market was been planned to run from November 25 to New Year’s Eve.

A spokesperson for the company said: “It’s 100 percent been cancelled. The reason is following Cop26 the council couldn’t guarantee the accessibility to George Square because they don’t know how many people will be staying behind.

“There could be activities going on that we don’t know about and we need to have 100 percent access to the site.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow Loves Christmas said: “We explored every option with the Glasgow Christmas Market operator to make George Square markets possible this Christmas.

“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to create a mutually agreeable plan for this venue. We are looking forward to the return of the markets in St Enoch Square which will run from around 21/22 November until 23 December.”

The switch-on of the Christmas lights in George Square has also been cancelled, but a spokesperson for Glasgow Loves Christmas later added an update that there would be a “virtual Christmas lights switch-on moment” due to current coronavirus restrictions.

It’s understood the cancellation of the events was a mutual decision between city officials and organisers.

This is the second year in a row that the event has been unable to go forward, with last year’s festivities scrapped due to strict coronavirus measures.

While some weren’t too bothered about the news, many are not happy that Cop26 is able to go ahead despite the Christmas market being cancelled.

Replying to the news on Glasgow Live’s Facebook page, one said: "Priorities are all wrong. We need these glimmers of hope and normality not let’s host COP26 with 25000 people from all over the world but us Wegies can’t get our Christmas markets and light switch on."

Another commented: "Two year’s running now! First the fireworks display now the markets. Let the kids enjoy the festive season the way it should be! What happened to People make Glasgow!!"

