CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple AirPods 3rd gen review: The perfect balance of audio quality and features for a fair price

By David Phelan
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3uxD_0cfSXoyB00

When it comes to wireless in-ear headphones, nothing made a debut as spectacular as Apple’s AirPods. The small, white earbuds were announced in September 2016 and from the moment they went on sale a few months later, they proved a huge success. Demand outstripped supply for years, they were so popular.

The second generation followed in 2019 – identical in design but with improved call time and the option for charging the case wirelessly. Oh, and the facility to invoke the voice assistant Siri hands-free.

But it’s only now that the third-generation AirPods have been launched, with new features, improved audio, longer battery life and a distinctive new look. Oh, and a small price drop into the bargain.

The AirPods 3 – as Apple is resolutely not calling them, though many regular people are – look more like the premium AirPods pro (£239, Apple.com ), but they lack some of the features of the pricier headphones such as noise-cancelling.

How we tested

We’ve been testing the new AirPods, listening to the sound quality, how well the new features work, making sure the battery life is as advertised and checking out how well they fit. We also wanted to see how good the call quality is, as well as looking at build quality and value for money.

Read more

AirPods 3rd generation: £169, Apple.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvJyh_0cfSXoyB00

Rating: 9/10

  • Dimensions : Earbuds – 30.79 x 18.26 x 19.21mm, case – 46.40 x 54.40 x 21.38mm
  • Weight: Earbuds – 4.28g, case – 37.91g
  • Water-resistance: IPX4
  • Colours: White

The evolving design

The first thing to say about the new AirPods is you can have any colour you like, so long as it’s white.

Like the first and second-generation models as well as AirPods pro , Apple only makes its true-wireless earbuds in one colour. The familiar gloss-white plastic finish from the original is as gleaming and recognisable as ever, both for the earbuds and the case – which only comes in a wireless-chargeable option for the third-generation model. What’s more, it has MagSafe compatibility. This means there are magnets in the case so that if you charge the case on a MagSafe charging pad, it’ll snap into place and stay attached. This is a neat addition.

Read more: 15 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation at every budget

The shape of the case is wider than before, more like the rectangular shape of the AirPods pro case. That’s partly because of the new design of the buds themselves, which now have a noticeably shorter stem than previous AirPods. The earpiece itself has also been redesigned so it’s rounder.

Both these changes also mean that the new AirPods look more like AirPods pro . So much so that when you’re wearing them, many people won’t know which you have.

The rounder earpiece may mean that it will be too big for a comfortable fit in smaller ears. If you found the original AirPods a bit loose in your ears, though, these may fit better. Although the earpiece is more like the pro’s, these headphones don’t have silicone ear tips, so sound isolation is less perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Codxw_0cfSXoyB00

The design has also changed how you use the AirPods. Earlier versions allowed you to change track, for instance, by tapping, while the pro version had a flat-edged stem that responded better to a squeeze. These headphones, and you’ll be spotting a trend by now, work much like the latter.

There’s also water-resistance (and IPX4 rating) which means you can be comfortable knowing they’ll be fine to work out in. The skin detection sensor, which means AirPods know if they’re in your ear or not and pause the music automatically when they’re not, has also been improved.

Audio quality

Apple has said that this generation of AirPods have a new driver and custom high-dynamic range amplifier. Which wouldn’t mean much if they didn’t sound great. But they do.

While they don’t beat the pricier AirPods pro , because of their lack both of noise-cancelling capabilities and noise isolation from ear tips, there is real quality here. Easily as good as comparatively priced earbuds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04o51D_0cfSXoyB00

Vocals are crisp and well-defined, bass is definitely there but doesn’t dominate, and mid-tones are strongly present and defined. Regular tracks sound good, better than the second-generation AirPods, but the music really comes alive with spatial audio.

Spatial audio and other features

The earbuds are capable of features like spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Spatial audio means that with the right music or soundtrack, a more immersive effect is created, a feature previously restricted to AirPods pro and the over-ear AirPods Max (£549, Apple.com ). It works brilliantly here, adding a great true-to-life sound.

Dynamic head tracking is especially good if you’re watching a video on an iPad, say. As you turn your head, the AirPods adjust the audio so it still sounds like it’s locked to the iPad. This may sound like nothing but it makes for a much more natural feeling. And it’s very effective: the first time we tried it, we had to take our AirPods out to make sure we really had connected them and weren’t listening through the iPad speaker, it was that directional.

Read more: Apple MacBook pro review – a radical update that’s miles ahead of the competition

Adaptive EQ is another feature new to regular AirPods, though found on AirPods pro . It is designed to tune the audio output to suit your ears, using inward-facing microphones to adjust the output according to your ear shape.

Seamless operation

AirPods have always been easy to set up and use. Where Bluetooth headphones that came before had always been a pain to set up. With AirPods it’s always been simple: open the case next to an iPhone or iPad, for instance, and the new AirPods appear onscreen and… that’s it, they’re paired. Additionally, if you switch from your iPhone to listening on a Mac, say, the AirPods know and switch seamlessly.

Read more: Are the AirPods pro earbuds really worth buying over the original Airpods?

They also work with the “find my” app on the iPhone, so if you can’t find them, you can locate them through the app (even making the earbuds sound a noise to help). AirPods do work with Android phones, but there’s nowhere near the same level of simple connectivity.

Battery life

Not only do the latest AirPods have better battery life than their predecessors, but better than the premium AirPods pro as well. You can listen for six hours or talk for four hours. Sound quality for phone calls, by the way, is also very good.

Price

The last AirPods cost £159 in a regular charging case, or £199 in a case that was chargeable wirelessly. Since the case for the new AirPods has wireless charging, you might expect a similar price. But in fact, at £169, it’s significantly less.

The basic second-generation AirPods are still on sale but at a much reduced price of £119 ( Apple.com ), while AirPods pro have also dropped slightly, to £239 ( Apple.com ). Overall, Apple’s pricing is very strong for all its models, but especially this new third-generation pair.

The verdict: Apple AirPods 3rd generation

The new AirPods 3rd generation are a very big step up from the second-generation model. The improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape. Though these won’t be perfect for everyone, it has a tight and effective fit. Add in the extra features and ease of use which Apple’s earbuds offer and these are very appealing.

AirPods pro sound that bit better, thanks to noise-cancelling, and the second-generation AirPods are amazing value. But the new third-generation AirPods offer the perfect balance of audio quality, features and great pricing.

Apple AirPods Pro 3rd gen

Buy now £169.00, Apple.com

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Apple products and other tech offers, try the links below:

Unsure whether these are for you? Read our review of the best wireless earbuds for more advice

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s ‘Alexa Birthday’ Sale Has the Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo at Their Lowest Prices Ever

Amazon is celebrating the sixth anniversary of Alexa, its smart AI assistant, with a big birthday sale on its best tech. You can score a bunch of great deals, including getting a Kindle for $49.99 ($40 off), and saving $30 on a pair of second-generation Echo Buds. It’s important to point out that this ‘Alexa Birthday’ sale doubles as an early Black Friday promotion. Amazon is offering some of its deepest discounts ever several weeks ahead of the year’s biggest shopping holiday. With shipping delays seeming imanent, this is a good time to get some holiday shopping done way ahead of...
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods case features pinch support for calls and music

Apple’s recently revealed 3rd-gen AirPods, which look strikingly similar to the AirPods Pro with shorter stems, are now available to order for $239. Apple claims that its new AirPods have better sound and a better microphone than their predecessors, along with IPX4 water resistance, dynamic head tracking and a MagSafe-compatible wireless charging case.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro: Which Apple wireless earbuds are best?

After a long period of leaks, rumors, and false release date predictions, Apple finally unveiled the hugely anticipated AirPods 3. The Cupertino giant gave fans a detailed rundown of the third-generation AirPods, from its AirPods Pro-esque design overhaul to the exciting addition of Apple’s signature Spatial Audio feature. You get all of these changes at a more affordable price point. Albeit, by Apple standards.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

New MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 7 review & new AirPods on the AppleInsider podcast

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — On the AppleInsider podcast we review the Apple Watch Series 7 review, go in-depth on newMacBook Pro configurations, compare the new AirPods to AirPods Pro, and also explore podcast recording with iPad Pro.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Apple Products#Perfect Balance#Airpods#Apple Com
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything you need to know

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. After months of public beta, the operating system is now available to the public. It doesn’t come...
COMPUTERS
wmleader.com

Apple AirPods (2021) review | The Madison Leader Gazette

I don’t want to mince words here: the new AirPods sound so much better than the previous two versions. Like almost night and day better. Apple didn’t make any significant changes to sound quality from the first model to the 2019 version. But for gen three, Apple paired a custom driver with a high-dynamic-range amplifier to improve the audio chops. The company says that the duo work together to produce “rich consistent bass” and “crisp, clean” highs. From the moment I fired up the first song, this was all immediately evident. I don’t think I’ve ever audibly said “woah” with the first note from a guitar on any review unit, but given how average older AirPods sound, it was involuntary this time.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Apple AirPods 3 review: Blurring the line

Of course, a lot can change in five years — especially in this industry. And frankly, I’m not sure I’ve seen a category come of age and capture the public imagination as quickly as Bluetooth earbuds. Every major hardware maker has at least one good or great pair of buds, and some, like Nothing, have popped up in their wake with the express mission of disrupting the status quo.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
MacRumors Forums

AirPods 3 Features First Water-Resistant AirPods Charging Case

Apple promoted the sweat and water-resistance of the third-generation AirPods with the device's announcement last week, but the IPX4 rating applies to both the earbuds and the charging case. The AirPods Pro were the first AirPods to offer sweat and water resistance, but the feature only applies to the earbuds themselves, with the charging case featuring no accredited sweat or water resistance rating.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

AirPods 3 review roundup: Better sound and fit despite lack of 'Pro' features

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Reviews of Apple's new third-generationAirPods are starting to drop, highlighting significant improvements to overall audio quality and in-ear fit. Apple's...
ELECTRONICS
milestomemories.com

Save on New 3rd Generation Apple AirPods, Stack with Amazon Discounts

A week ago, Apple finally debuted its third-generation AirPods. Apple’s new AirPods are similar to the high-end AirPods Pro. The stems are shorter and the earpiece has a similar shape. They don’t have the changeable tips. The $179 AirPods 3 also come with spatial audio support and are water resistance....
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Apple quietly brings the AirPods Pro back to US$249 with a minor revision that hints at an AirPods Pro 2 feature

Strictly speaking, Apple has released two new sets of AirPods this month. While it announced the third-generation AirPods during its Unleashed event, it did not discuss any next-generation AirPods Pro earbuds. Reputedly, a second-generation model will land in 2022, possibly with Apple's Find My integration too. In the meantime, Apple...
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple’s MacBook Pro (2021) and AirPods (3rd-gen) are now available in Canada

Apple’s new MacBook Pro (2021) and its AirPods (2021) are now available in-store and online in Canada. The new MacBook Pro features Apple’s powerful M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max chip, the return of integral ports like the SD card slot/HDMI port/MagSafe 3, and is nearly a full redesign of the “Pro” laptop. Apple’s new MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 for the 14-inch and $3,139 for the 16-inch in the Apple Store and more.
TECHNOLOGY
enplugged.com

Apple AirPods 3 review: Not quite Pro but still great – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. With solid upgrades to design, functionality, and sound, the AirPods 3 comes up slightly short of perfection. With solid upgrades to design, functionality, and sound, the AirPods...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

316K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy