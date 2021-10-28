FREE ONLINE WATER SAVING CLASS FOR PROPERTY OWNERS AND MANAGERS

Property owners in Yucca Valley have been billed for the third annual sewer assessment charges on their 2021/2022 property tax bills. The amount charged includes a discount, which is a result from the Measure Z sales tax and additional properties buying into the new sewer system. In May 2015, property owners formed Assessment District 2014-1 to finance their shared cost to construct Phase 1 of the Sewer Project. Forming the assessment district secured a low-interest loan from the State’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan (SRF) in the amount of $142,349,314. In February 2021, the project reached final completion. In June 2021, the State finalized the SRF Loan amounting to $138,828,837. Each property within Phases 1 and 2 of the Sewer Project, was assessed a shared cost of constructing Phase 1 based on their land-use classification. In the table below, property owners will see the difference between the estimated adjusted payment amount versus the final charge for 2021/2022. Property owners will find that the estimated payment amount reflects a discount due to the Town of Yucca Valley’s Measure Z. This year, $1.7 million of sales tax dollars was applied as a credit to the levy. As a result, each parcel received approximately a 31% reduction to their levy.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO