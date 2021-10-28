CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail favorite Ford soars 13% to 7-year high after strong earnings help automaker reinstate dividend

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4489ru_0cfSXcNT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCqeI_0cfSXcNT00
The 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands.

Doug Berger for NWAPA

  • Ford stock surged as much as 13% to a seven-year high on Thursday following a strong Q3 earnings report.
  • Strong results from the automaker allowed its quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share to be reinstated.
  • Ford is a favorite with retail investors, as it's one of the most widely held stocks on Robinhood.

Ford , a retail favorite that is one of the most widely held stocks among Robinhood 's 22 million users, soared as much as 13% to a seven-year high on Thursday.

The move higher was driven by a strong third-quarter earnings report that beat analyst expectations and included a raise in guidance as well as a reinstatement of its quarterly dividend. Ford will once again pay $0.10 per share beginning in the fourth quarter.

The No. 2 US automaker had suspended its dividend in May 2020 amid uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the key numbers:

Automotive Revenue: $33.2 billion, versus analyst estimates of $32.5 billion
Adjusted earnings per share: $0.51, versus analyst estimates of $0.27

Much of the strength in Ford's earnings was driven by an ease in supply-chain disruptions, which have been dominated by the ongoing semiconductor shortage. The company also saw a jump in wholesale vehicle shipments and strong demand for its electric vehicle lineup.

The automaker raised its 2021 adjusted EBIT to $10.5 billion-$11.5 billion from its prior view of $9 billion-$10 billion. And Ford's strengthening free cash flow will help the company fund $40 billion-$45 billion in capital expenditures over the next five years, much of which will go towards electric vehicle technology.

"We believe the setup into next year is favorable on the whole, particularly in the context of a relatively new (and judging by certain model reservations, highly anticipated) product lineup, still lean inventories further supporting pricing, and the expected benefits from prior global redesign actions," JPMorgan said in a note on Thursday.

The bank rates Ford stock at "Overweight" with a $20 price target, representing potential upside of 18% from current levels. Shares are up more than 90% year-to-date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csqQV_0cfSXcNT00

Markets Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cannabis Growth Stocks That Could Double By 2024

It's easier for small companies to multiply in size than it is for large companies. Competing in the right markets with a right-sized retail footprint is key to selling cannabis effectively. Great businesses can expand rapidly without sacrificing their profit margin. When you're looking for engines of growth to fuel...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

1 Rock-Solid Stock to Buy and Hold for Years

Shopify’s stellar run is likely to continue over the next decade. Merchants are becoming more dependent on the company as it continues to scale up its offerings. Shopify’s track record speaks for itself, and this winner can keep winning. While it might be unsettling to invest in a company that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Investors#Ford Bronco#Reinstatement#Nwapa Ford#Ebit
US News and World Report

European Shares End at Record High on Strong Earnings

(Reuters) - European shares finished at a record high on Wednesday following a strong batch of quarterly earnings, while heavyweight mining stocks recovered from recent losses as commodity prices rose. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.4% to a record-high close of 481.22 points, with basic resources stocks leading gains. The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Wall Street mints record highs, helped by strong earnings; Fed up next

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday to record highs as a strong earnings season continued to lift sentiment for equities, while investors were looking ahead to the outcome of a critical Federal Reserve meeting. Pfizer (PFE.N) shares rose after the drugmaker said it expected 2021...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Under Armour Shares Soar as Earnings Beat Prompts Retailer to Hike Annual Outlook

Under Armour's fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales topped analysts' estimates. CEO Patrik Frisk credited strong marketing efforts that are boosting affinity for the athletic apparel maker's brand for the improvement. The company raised its outlook for fiscal 2021. It now predicts sales will rise 25% from 2020. Under Armour shares...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Container Store stock up 7% after record sales for retailer

Shares of Container Store Group Inc. rose 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer said its fiscal second-quarter results hit records and there's "great oppportunity" to double its business over time. The specialty retailer said it earned $27.2 million, or 54 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $20.2 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 54 cents a share. Sales rose 11% to $276 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for adjusted EPS of 29 cents a share on sales of $261 million. "Our results reflect continued momentum as we delivered record-breaking fiscal second quarter performance on both the top and bottom line," Chief Executive Satish Malhotra said in a statement. "As we look ahead, we continue to see great opportunity to double the size of our business over time, and the progress we are making against our strategic initiatives has us firmly on the path to achieving our goals." Shares of Container Store ended the regular trading day down 1%.
RETAIL
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy