In just 12 trading days, the world's investors lifted the value of a midsize player in a generally slogging, heavy-metal- bending business by nearly $400 billion. As far as this writer can tell, Tesla notched the biggest dollar jump in market cap, in that brief a period, in the annals of equities. Tesla's stock went on a tear after it unveiled strong Q3 earnings on Oct. 20. Two days later, its valuation crossed the $1 trillion mark for the first time. Then, news of an agreement to sell 100,000 EVs to Hertz propelled a one-day gain of 13% to $1,025 a share. Momentum from a "contract" that CEO Elon Musk dismisses as having "zero effect on our economics" boosted Tesla to an all-time record close of $1,209 on Nov. 1. In a week plus two business days, Tesla's market value mushroomed from $818 billion to $1.21 trillion, for an increase of roughly $392 billion.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO