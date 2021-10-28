CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘Big Oil’s cover-up ends today’: Oil execs testify on climate disinformation before Congress for first time

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4ez7_0cfSX2sg00

The chief executives of some of the world’s largest fossil fuel companies are appearing before US Congress to answer questions on accusations that Big Oil has engaged in a decades-long campaign to spread disinformation on the science that their products are driving global heating, and stymie action to tackle the climate crisis.

The heads of ExxonMobil, BP America, Chevron and Shell appeared on Thursday morning along with the president of the industry’s lobbying outfit, American Petroleum Institute, and the head of the US Chamber of Commerce.

It is the first time that oil company executives will be quizzed under oath. None of the executives traveled to Washington DC for the hearing.

The hearing, led by Democrat, Rep Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep Ro Khanna, chairman of the Subcommittee on the Environment, comes days before the global climate summit, Cop26, gets underway in Glasgow.

In opening remarks, Congresswoman Maloney called it a “historic hearing”.

“For the first time, top fossil fuel executives are testifying together before Congress, under oath, about the industry’s role in causing climate change—and their efforts to cover it up,” she said.

“For far too long, Big Oil has escaped accountability for its central role in bringing our planet to the brink of a climate catastrophe. That ends today.”

Congressman Khanna asked the oil executives to “spare us the spin” and appealed to them to “commit to changing course that will avert a climate catastrophe”.

The lawmakers say that the fossil fuel industry has had scientific evidence about the dangers of climate change since the late Seventies and yet “for decades, the industry spread denial and doubt about the harm of its products” – even as Americans faced worsening impacts from heatwaves, drought, wildfires and more extreme storms.

The hearing comes months after an undercover investigation by Greenpeace where a senior ExxonMobil lobbyist was caught on tape explaining the company’s tactics to undermine and obstruct legislation to address the climate crisis .

The committee’s chairs compared the tactics of the oil industry to those used by tobacco companies in the late 20th century who lied about cigarettes causing cancer to resist regulation.

Mr Khanna noted how Big Tobacco had lied under oath about the addictiveness of nicotine and urged the oil executives to tell the truth.

Research published last week by Cornell University noted that 99.9 per cent of studies now say the climate crisis is human-driven, on a par with scientific certainty in evolution.

The Democrats had requested that the oil firms produce documents and communications ahead of the hearing on their organizations’ role in “misleading the public to prevent action on the climate crisis”.

A press release ahead of Thursday’s hearing noted that “all the fossil fuel entities” have failed to adequately comply with the Committee’s request.

Since the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb global emissions was signed, the five largest publicly-traded oil and gas majors – ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, BP and Total – have invested more than $1billion of shareholder funds on misleading climate-related branding and lobbying, according to InfluenceMap .

The fossil fuel industry invests around just 1 per cent of total capital in renewable energy, according to the International Energy Agency .

In June, Greenpeace aired Zoom calls between Keith McCoy, a senior director in Exxon’s DC government affairs team, and an undercover reporter from the environmental group.

On tape, Mr McCoy described President Biden’s plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions as “insane” and admitted that the company had aggressively fought early climate science through “shadow groups” to protect its business.

“Did we aggressively fight against some of the science? Yes…Did we join some of these shadow groups to work against some of the early efforts? Yes, that’s true,” he said.

Greenpeace said that no serving Exxon executive has ever before admitted that the company fought climate science to protect its financial interests.

Mr McCoy also suggested that Exxon’s public pledge in support of a carbon tax to reduce emissions is just an “advocacy tool” and “great talking point” but won’t happen.

This article is being updated

Comments / 1

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

Democratic chair issues subpoenas to oil executives

The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas to top executives of ExxonMobil, Chevron and other oil giants, charging that the companies have not turned over documents needed by the committee to investigate allegations that the oil industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming
SAN DIEGO, CA
Gazette

Democrats subpoena big oil firms in climate 'disinformation campaign' investigation

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney subpoenaed several major oil corporations and industry groups Tuesday, saying they failed to produce documents as part of a committee investigation into the industry's "disinformation campaign" on climate change. The subpoenas follow a contentious Oversight Committee hearing, during which Democrats accused Exxon Mobil, Chevron,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ro Khanna
Roll Call Online

House panel presses oil executives on climate disinformation

Chief executives of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and other so-called oil supermajors intentionally misled the public over the links between their products and climate change, Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee said at a hearing Thursday. “Big oil has known the truth about climate change for decades,” Oversight and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Big Oil clashes with US Democratic lawmakers over climate 'disinformation'

US oil industry executives faced tough questions from congressional Democrats on Thursday over statements on climate science and whether their actions on green energy live up to their marketing campaigns. But Democrats were unable to secure any expressions of regret by oil executives in a free-flowing session titled, "Fueling the Climate Crisis: Exposing Big Oil's Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Big Oil Execs Testify On Rising Crude Oil Production

The CEOs of four of the oil industry's biggest players were peppered with questions by Democrats about the role of their companies in worsening climate change and whether they’re really committed to the cause. Republicans only focused on their importance to jobs and the economy. "For more than 150 years,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Us Congress#Oil Industry#Oil Companies#Exxonmobil#Bp America#Chevron And Shell#The Us#Chamber Of Commerce#Democrat#Americans
OilPrice.com

Congress Threatens Big Oil With Subpoenas For Alleged Disinformation

Big Oil majors, including Exxon, BP, Shell, and Chevron, may be subpoenaed to turn over financial documents as part of a congressional probe into alleged disinformation about the effect of the industry on the climate. "Today's witnesses refused to take responsibility for big oil's decade-long disinformation campaign," said the chairwoman...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ksl.com

Oil execs grilled in 'historic' hearing over industry's role in climate disinformation

WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers put oil executives in their crosshairs Thursday during a Congressional Oversight and Reform Committee hearing that chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, described as "historic." Key to the hearing was the oil industry's decadeslong "climate disinformation" campaign, where Maloney said companies suppressed findings from their own scientists,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Union Leader

U.S. Congress Democrats grill Big Oil in climate deception probe

WASHINGTON — Congress on Thursday opened a year’s worth of investigations into whether Big Oil deceived Americans about its role in climate change, with Democratic lawmakers grilling the chiefs of four oil companies and two lobby groups. Environmental groups and their congressional allies hope the hearing evokes the Big Tobacco...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Washington Post

5 things to know before today's blockbuster Big Oil hearing

Good morning! My colleague Dino Grandoni helped again with today’s edition of The Climate 202. 🚨 President Biden plans to announce a deal today on Democrats' reconciliation bill, our Washington Post colleagues scooped. But first:. 5 things to know before today’s Big Oil blockbuster hearing. The CEOs of six major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Big Oil hearing begins US probe into climate disinformation

You can watch live as US Democratic lawmakers open a year’s worth of investigations into whether Big Oil deceived the American public on the dangers of climate change in a hearing that will see some of the heads of Exxon, Chevron and BP America appear. The hearing will be conducted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Big Oil CEOs testify before House Oversight Committee

Top executives from some of the world’s biggest oil companies are testifying before Congress Thursday about the fossil fuel industry’s alleged efforts to mislead the public about climate change. Lawmakers on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have brought in executives from ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

315K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy