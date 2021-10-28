CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen pleads guilty to triple murder of girl and parents after he was caught in bed with her then went on run

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7rK0_0cfSWveZ00

A teenager has pleaded guilty to the triple murder of a 16-year-old girl and her parents after he shot the victims dead then went on the run when he was caught in bed with the girl.

Mauricio Johnson pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three counts of first-degree murder and admitted to three special allegations of using a firearm in the killings of Shelly Moon, her mother Margarett Moon and her mother’s boyfriend Nikki Metcalf back in February, according to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office.

Johnson, who was 18 at the time of the killings, had been hanging out with 16-year-old Shelly and a group of other teenagers at her home on the Native American Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation in Humboldt County, California, on the night of 9 February.

Two of Shelly’s siblings who were unharmed in the attack detailed how the attack unfolded in an arrest warrant, previously obtained by Mercury News .

According to the warrant, Ms Moon came home to find the group drinking alcohol and was upset by the situation.

The other teenagers, who were Shelly’s cousins, left the home around 4am but Johnson stayed behind.

Soon after, Mr Metcalf walked into Shelly’s bedroom and found Johnson on top of Shelly on her bed, the documents state.

Mr Metcalf hit Johnson, who then walked out of the room pulling up his pants and took a gun out of his backpack, the documents say.

Johnson shot Mr Metcalf once in the head, killing him.

The teen then shot and killed Ms Moon and Shelly, later telling investigators he killed them because “he did not want to have any witnesses”.

Police were called to the bloodbath around 8am the following morning when Shelly’s 13-year-old sister called 911 to report her three family member “bleeding out”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kc9Bn_0cfSWveZ00

Shelly and Mr Metcalf were pronounced dead at the scene while Ms Moon died in hospital.

Meanwhile, in the hours between the murders and the 911 call, the killer had gone on the run.

Johnson’s brother Damon Johnson told police he came home covered in blood and “in a panic” and told him he “had shot someone”.

Johnson later admitted to his brother that he had shot multiple people after Mr Metcalf “got tough” with him, the warrant states.

Mr Johnson’s girlfriend also told police her boyfriend’s brother was crying and told them “I wasn’t thinking”.

At this point, the 18-year-old then fled in a car with his mother’s boyfriend Von Keener, authorities said.

His mother Melissa Johnson also allegedly fled in a separate car.

Police tracked down the fugitive to Utah on February 11, locating the two cars driving together through Tooele County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HENIy_0cfSWveZ00

Authorities said they believe the two cars were communicating with each other using two-way radios and were using the scanner to avoid law enforcement.

Ms Johnson pulled over in her vehicle without incident while her son and boyfriend allegedly failed to stop and were detained when officers spiked their car’s tyres.

Johnson was then extradited to California to face the murder charges.

Johnson reached the plea deal this week to sentence him to 150 years to life in prison rather than going to trial where he could have received life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The DA’s office said it agreed to the deal because of several factors including that Johnson was aged 18 at the time of the crime so there is the possibility that he could undergo “positive transformation” behind bars.

As a youthful offender, the deal means he could be up for parole in 25 years.

“Attorneys and victim advocates from the District Attorney’s Office spoke with many members of the victims’ families, friends, and additional members of the community,” the DA’s Office said in a statement.

“Understandably, given the terrible harm done by the defendant, the people most affected by the murders expressed differing views on whether to accept the plea or proceed to trial.”

Comments / 179

Apolo Kabali
6d ago

If he committed these murders in my African village, the only thing Uganda police would be picking up is his bones, after feeding him to the lions. American need to get these murder numbers down, an eye for an eye is acceptable in your bible. Let's get this ball moving. United States is already inching towards 40000 a year,these folks were humans with family members who loved and cared about them. May they rest in peace.

Reply(30)
105
Kookaloo
6d ago

Three dead and he's out before he's forty having spent all his years learning how to be a even worse criminal. THREE PEOPLE SHOT IN COLD BLOOD.

Reply(9)
75
EELL
6d ago

He doesn't deserve to get out on parole. Obviously he has some violent issues and didnt want witnesses so he just went on a killing spree. He definitely needs life in prison

Reply(6)
69
Related
shreveportmag.com

Man killed his 16-year-old girlfriend, her stepdad and her mother after girlfriend’s stepfather caught them in bed together; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 19-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three people. Prosecutors say the shooting occurred after the girl’s stepfather caught the defendant and his stepdaughter ‘in bed together’. Police said the man first shot the stepfather, because he tried to throw him out. He then killed the mother and the 16-year-old girl, because he didn’t want to have any witnesses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Frankie Morris: Teenager found in woods hanged himself, inquest told

A teenage graffiti artist from Anglesey who went missing after an illegal rave hanged himself from a tree, an inquest has heard. Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, disappeared at the start of May, prompting a search involving police, mountain rescue crews and hundreds of others. It was a month before he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
International Business Times

10-Month-Old Smothered To Death By Man Who Wanted To 'Teach Her Family A Lesson'

A man in India kidnapped a 10-month-old girl while her parents were asleep and then smothered her to death to teach her family a lesson. The accused, identified as Raju Ravat, had a long-standing feud with the infant’s father. The girl lived with her parents on a pavement in Mumbai and the accused lived close by, She The People reported.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Johnson
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#Attorneys#Mercury News
The Independent

Wayne Chapman death: Notorious child rapist who had up to 100 victims dies

Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman is dead, his lawyer says.According to attorney Eric Tennen, Chapman died of natural causes on Wednesday night at a Connecticut nursing facility. He was 73 years old.In 1977, Mr Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence, Massachussetts – but those were not his only victims. A court found that Chapman had raped at least 50 children, and Chapman himself told police the number was closer to 100.Chapman was also the only suspect in the 1976 disappearance of a 10-year-old Lawrence boy named Andy Puglisi, although he was never charged.For his convicted crimes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kenya child killer beaten to death by mob after jail escape

Police in Kenya say a man who had confessed to killing a dozen children and escaped from detention this week has been killed by a mob.Area Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai confirmed the killing of Masten Wanjala on Thursday. The killing near his home in Bungoma county came a day after he escaped from police cells in Nairobi Police authorities said Wanjala was identified after he joined a football match and played with locals. Some then trailed him and beat him to death. “The law of the jungle as applied by irate villagers prevailed,” Kenyan police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a tweet on Friday.Authorities have said Wanjala had confessed to killing 12 children in Nairobi and Machakos and Bungoma counties when he was arrested in July. He reportedly posed as a football coach to lure victims.So far, five bodies have been recovered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Former Adult Film Star Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison In Drug-Related Slaying Of Florida Man

A former adult film entertainer will spend a decade behind bars for the murder of a Florida man that took place last year. Lauren Wambles, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Circuit Judge Timothy Register for her role in the slaying of 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen, prosecutors announced on Monday. She pled no contest to one count of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Gun dealer, 52, who shot his solicitor wife dead while she lay in bed after becoming convinced he was ill with Covid is sentenced to at least eight years in a mental health hospital

A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and twice shot his wife, Silke, a 42-year-old solicitor, at close range as she lay in bed in her pyjamas at their home in Barham in Suffolk.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

316K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy