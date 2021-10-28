Electricity travels 42 feet to kill construction worker in ditch, PA officials say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager was injured on Tuesday afternoon when a train pinned down his ankle. The Minneapolis Fire Department says that a few teenagers were on the tracks near 18 1/2 Avenue Northeast and Monroe Street Northeast around 3:45 p.m. Officials say an “active train” hit and went over the foot of one of the teenagers. The 17-year-old was in stable condition, but suffered serious trauma to his ankle and lower leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital. The injury is not believed to be fatal. More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX

