‘The Lost Symbol’ is a mystery action-adventure series developed from the 2009 namesake best-selling book by Dan Brown. A young Robert Langdon comes to Washington, D.C., to give a speech at his mentor Peter Solomon’s request. However, he soon discovers that Peter has been abducted by an enigmatic and dangerous man named Mal’akh, who tells Langdon that if he wants to save Peter’s life, he must find a portal that the Freemasons, of which Peter is a member, have been hiding for a long time. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

