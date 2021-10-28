Creative Circuitry for 5th Graders at Reinhardt ES

Unity Day is every day! Showing kindness, inclusivity, and acceptance is so important! The Tarkio Elementary students love showing kindness not only in the classroom, but throughout the school. The second graders helped clean the playground of the leaves and created a fun pumpkin in the process Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Pictured at right gathering leaves is Hannah Wennihan. Pictured below, from left to right: front row – Saige Dorrel, Ailee Ohnmacht, Alyce Wills, Tavyn Smith, Jorja Peregrine, Leslie Rose, Rosalee England, and Linley Hogue; and back row – Joseph Nichols, Hannah Wennihan, Jakaelynn Trimble, and Marlee Ling. (Laura Forehand photos)
