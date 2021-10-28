CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azpilicueta, Christensen & Kante Offer Chelsea Triple Boost for Newcastle United Encounter

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and N'Golo Kante provided Chelsea with a positive boost on Thursday after returning to training ahead of their clash against Newcastle United.

Thomas Tuchel's side travel to St. James' Park and will be looking to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table against the Magpies.

They saw off Southampton in midweek on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, but were without several players due to issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8vAw_0cfSUfqb00
(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Azpilicueta (shoulder), Christensen (teeth) and Kante (muscle fatigue) all missed the cup tie, with Tuchel hoping Azpilicueta and Christensen would return for the trip to the north east.

"Azpi injured his shoulder, let's see. We hope he will be fit, he is a tough guy. Maybe he will be fit Saturday. Andreas had surgery and should be fine to train Thursday."

After having a day off on Wednesday the club returned to their Cobham on Thursday to begin their preparations for the weekend and it saw many return to training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSB65_0cfSUfqb00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Azpilicueta, Christensen and Kante were all pictured in training with the rest of the team which indicates they are likely to be available for selection on Saturday.

This will be a welcome boost to Tuchel who also saw Christian Pulisic make his comeback to full training after over a month out with an ankle injury.

Romelu Lukaku (ankle), Timo Werner (hamstring) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (hip) weren't pictured in training which makes them all huge doubts for the weekend's league encounter.

More Chelsea Coverage

Tribal Football

​Chelsea manager Tuchel reveals why Kante missed Norwich clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that N'Golo Kante's injury is not as serious as fans had feared. Kante was not in the matchday squad for the Blues' 7-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday in the Premier League. Fans were concerned Kante may be out for a significant spell,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
