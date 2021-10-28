Azpilicueta, Christensen & Kante Offer Chelsea Triple Boost for Newcastle United Encounter

Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and N'Golo Kante provided Chelsea with a positive boost on Thursday after returning to training ahead of their clash against Newcastle United.

Thomas Tuchel's side travel to St. James' Park and will be looking to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table against the Magpies.

They saw off Southampton in midweek on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, but were without several players due to issues.

Azpilicueta (shoulder), Christensen (teeth) and Kante (muscle fatigue) all missed the cup tie, with Tuchel hoping Azpilicueta and Christensen would return for the trip to the north east.

"Azpi injured his shoulder, let's see. We hope he will be fit, he is a tough guy. Maybe he will be fit Saturday. Andreas had surgery and should be fine to train Thursday."

After having a day off on Wednesday the club returned to their Cobham on Thursday to begin their preparations for the weekend and it saw many return to training.

Azpilicueta, Christensen and Kante were all pictured in training with the rest of the team which indicates they are likely to be available for selection on Saturday.

This will be a welcome boost to Tuchel who also saw Christian Pulisic make his comeback to full training after over a month out with an ankle injury.

Romelu Lukaku (ankle), Timo Werner (hamstring) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (hip) weren't pictured in training which makes them all huge doubts for the weekend's league encounter.

