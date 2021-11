The day that many parents anxiously have been awaiting is here — children aged 5 through 11 now are able to get the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine at a smaller dose for younger children, and on Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccine for those minors.

